Nora Fatehi Weaves An Ethnic Summer Dream In A Yellow Chikankari Suit

When Nora Fatehi dons ethnic style, we can't help but bookmark her look. Although her wardrobe is majorly dominated by Western fits, her traditional collections are also on our radar. Wishing her fans “a good day” on a Monday morning, the actress dished out summer feels in a mellow yellow Chikankari kurta by fashion designer Anjul Bhandari. The V-necked ensemble featured an A-line cut, cascading down straight and ending just a few inches above her ankles. The intricate self embroidery running through the outfit delivered a regal effect. Nora teamed the kurta with matching, equally embroidered straight choodidar pants and an ornately-decorated dupatta of the same hue. Traditional jhumkas and a statement ring elevated her ethnic aesthetics. For makeup, the diva relied on soft-glam beauty strokes comprising rosy cheeks, pink-tinted lipstick, and fluttery mascara-coated lashes. For the final touch, her brunette tresses were left open in waves to complete the look.

For the promotions of Crakk, Nora Fatehi looked as pretty as a rose in a Ridhi Mehra-tailored red chiffon organza saree. The doubled-draped six-yard wonder came with dramatic ruffles on the pallu and the entire bodice, plunging into similar details on the floor-sweeping skirt-like petticoat. A plunging sweetheart neckline blouse with lacy details on the borders and unique strappy sleeves enhanced her traditional charm.

Earlier for a photoshoot, Nora Fatehi exuded desi girl energy in a golden-sequinned saree from designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika. The crisply pleated drape came with exquisite floral embroidery in gold accents across the pallu and at the hem. The borders were embellished with shimmery details contributing to the dazzle. Nora paired the gorgeous fit with a subtly designed halter-neck blouse in a softer golden shade.

Nora Fatehi's ethnic diaries are worth admiring.