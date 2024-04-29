Nora Fatehi's Cover Style In An Embellished White Skirt Set Has Glamorous Written All Over It

Nora Fatehi goes cover girl glam in an ivory skirt set

Nora Fatehi headlines the cover of the lifestyle magazine, Global Spa India. It is obvious that boring is out of the question as far as her style is concerned to be photographed on the cover of it. The conventional is out and the extraordinary is in no matter which room this dancer-actor enters. It was an ivory two-piece skirt set with a crop top and a long flared fishtail skirt that she was seen wearing. The otherwise minimal skirt set was made jazzy with a rhinestone body harness attached from a choker. For accessories, a stack of rings and large pearl studs make their way. Nora Fatehi's signature soft glam remains her constant beauty feature only this time switched with a messy side-parted high ponytail for the hairstyle.

There's never a dull moment in Miss Nora's world. So why should her outfits be anything different? The black gowns have no storage but a metallic slate grey one with a cowl-style halter neckline. She wore a metallic pink bikini top for an added chromatic touch. It's minimal glam like how it should be.

The world still turns pink and Nora Fatehi ensures that she blends well with the season's trends. An asymmetrical mini bodycon dress in bright bubblegum may just become a poolside mandate ditching every idea of beachwear thanks to the influence of this fashion maven.

Nora Fatehi has many facets to her style and they're all a cut above the other.

