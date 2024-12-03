Nora Fatehi Lives Her "Best Life" In A Black Vintage Dress With A Modern Touch

Nora Fatehi scored high on the sartorial scales yet again as she dished out pictures of herself in an all-black retro diva inspired look. The Payal star made heads turn with her ensemble of choice featuring a black dress with very large sized sequins, a dazzling strapless corset and much more that made her caption her Instagram post, "Living my best life".

Also Read: Sorry Nora Fatehi, All We Noticed In Your Dance Video For Payal Was Your Black And Gold Outfit

Nora Fatehi scored a closet jewel in black from the shelves of the designer Maryam Omaira which featured a body hugging gown with a sans straps shining black corset made out a shiny latex material that featured panelled cutouts stitched together to perfection. This graduated into a pencil skirt waist downwards that was laden with larger than life sized black sequin embellishments. The matching see-through mesh gloves with layered ruched details sequin embroidered on the ends was the perfect tailor-made accessory.

The dancer par excellence kept her accessories minimal but impactful with diamonds embellished rose-shaped cocktail stud earrings and a matching rose-shaped cocktail ring from Renu Oberoi and a pair of narrow-toed close heels.

Nora's hair and makeup for the day were done by celebrity hair and makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan who styled her tresses into an old Hollywood style top knot braided bun with curled side-swept fringes on her crown. On the makeup front, she added the perfect strokes of glam to Nora's beautiful face with a seamless complexion, bronzed and highlighted face, a brown eyeshadow in the crease, champagne toned shimmer on her eyelids, a statement black winged liner, mascara laden va-va-voom lashes, a hint of peach-toned blush on her cheeks and a caramel lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Nora Fatehi was living her "best life" in style in a black sequin gown and latex corset.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi's Razzle Dazzle For Payal Can't Be Stopped When She Dances In This Bejewelled Co-Ord Set