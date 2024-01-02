Nora Fatehi Had The Most Electrifying Start To 2024 In A Blue Crystal Co-Ord Set

New Year but Nora Fatehi's love for glitter is just as classic

When your life is one big party, what's another one as an excuse for New Year's Eve? Nora Fatehi's dancing and fashion skills are at par with each other and when they both come together, expect a celebration like no other. An electrifying start to the new year ahead was on the cards for Nora Fatehi or at least her outfit choice of the night was indicative of it. It was a New Year's Eve bash in Goa and she grooved to her tunes dressed in an electric blue co-ord set that included a blue halter crop top and cutout cargo trousers. The blue co-ord set is strategically structured to cinch her waist further but with an extra dose of crystals that embellish her entire outfit. In case that wasn't already enough, her dancing shoes add a monochrome touch perfectly. Her confidence shines as always in anything she wears but her glamorous makeup and hair sure are a bonus. Unlike her signature minimal soft glam, it was glitter and curls all the way for this Bollywood beauty, to not just dance to her tunes but for others to groove to it too.

Nora Fatehi loves all things glitter and would rather leave the room than have a dull moment. Her latest cover for Lifestyle Asia recognised her love for sparkle and ensured she did just that in an embellished sheer catsuit. No room is too dark for Nora Fatehi.

When it comes to experiments with fashion, we're yet to find someone who does it better than Nora Fatehi. If she can make a feathered cover look like the most glamorous thing around town, she can practically do anything

Nobody can match Nora Fatehi's vibe other than Nora Fatehi herself.

