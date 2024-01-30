Nora Fatehi Ditches The Big, Bold, 'Bossy' Vibe For This Soft Sheer Saree

Nora Fatehi gives the cutout co-ords a break for a festive saree moment

Spotlights shine all the way from the time Nora Fatehi enters a room to the moment she leaves. You can credit her confident personality for it maybe but you can't deny that her wardrobe choices too have a role to play. As versatile as her genre of work is her approach to style that takes her far ahead in this game of fashion. In a saree too, she can light up any room filled with sparkling dance co-ords and crystal-embellished dresses. Her sheer beige saree was made by the designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika and got a festive touch with an embellished floral pallu and a filigree border on the bottom. The saree was beautifully paired with a soft blush pink halter blouse with lace that balances the embroidery running across the lengths and breadths of the drape. In keeping with her motto of less is more for beauty only, her soft-hued saree is topped with her signature soft glam and flowy waves for the hairstyle. As for accessories, she goes without any jewellery either because her saree does all the shining or because her smile is the only jewel that trumps all.

Nora Fatehi's soft spring-summer-toned sarees are a breath of fresh air from her fabulously fierce usuals. Those who believe a white saree has no potential in turning heads, probably never saw Nora Fatehi in one. This tone-on-tone white saree with floral designs was already on our festive fashion wishlist when we saw it on designer Seema Gujral's rack but after seeing it draped to perfection on this dancer-actor, we need it like now.

Even when it comes to her sarees, there's a certain criterion that needs to be met to make it to Nora Fatehi's photo op. The sheer drapes, the halter blouses with a plunging neckline - you name the rest. But that doesn't stop Nora Fatehi from stepping out of her comfort zone every once in a while with a traditional weave worn with a halter blouse with noodle straps in a way only she can.

As for a red saree, well, who can say no to a red saree?

Up until now, Nora Fatehi had a large fanbase for her glittery outfits and dance moves to match it. We're sure that she has one separately for her gorgeous saree moments too now.

