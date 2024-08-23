Priyanka Chopra's 'Out Of Office' Look In A Floral Co-Ord Set With A Gucci Bag Was Made For A Vacation

Priyanka's "Out Of Office" Look In A Floral Set Was Made For A Vacation

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai earlier today and didn't miss the opportunity to get the cameras clicking her latest look. Priyanka arrived at her professional base in India without husband Nick Jonas or daughter Malti Marie Jonas accompanying her. While the purpose of her visit isn't known as yet, the embroidered text on Priyanka's cap seemed to suggest she's on a break where she can finally let loose from her tightly wound schedule. It may have been a mere airport fashion look for the star but to us, it would have been good enough to wear for a holiday on a tropical island just as easily.

Priyanka smiled and waved cheerfully to the photographers at Mumbai airport, while looking fresh as a daisy. She wore a floral printed co-ord set that comprised of a long sleeve longline white jacket with blue floral details patterned over its length. It was paired with a matching printed pair of palazzo trousers, which she wore high on her waist along with a skin toned bralette that added a seamless look to the ensemble. For accessories, Priyanka kept it comfortable, which was ideal for a long journey. Her mint green Gucci tote added a spring-like flair to the tropical feel of the outfit while her blue cap gave it a sporty touch. Priyanka looked radiant with a fresh-faced beauty look that was centred around her glossy coral pout, while she left her dark tresses in loose waves.

There are celebrity airport looks and there's Priyanka Chopra's super chic airport look and there are no prizes for guessing who turns heads with theirs every single time.

