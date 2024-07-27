Sonakshi Sinha Was A Whimsical Muse To Designer Dolly J In A Blush Pink Gown On The FDCI India Couture Week 2024 Ramp

Sonakshi Sinha carries her bridal glow to the ramp

The FDCI India Couture Week 2024 fashion parade continues to bless our eyes with amazing designer creations. Day 4 was no different. Like Parineeti Chopra walking the ramp soon after she got married, Sonakshi Sinha followed suit when she walked the ramp for couturier Dolly J just one month after her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. The actress was back to work to present the designer's newest collection La Vie en Rose. La Vie En Rose blends classic style with modern craftsmanship, the signature of Dolly J as seen on Sonakshi Sinha's whimsical blush pink strapless gown. The ensemble explores the idea of beauty and its luminous and eternal quality across time where the magic got doubled with her effervescent bridal glow. The strapless gown with a slit on the side also features off-shoulder cape sleeves that add to the magical garden aesthetic. The delicateness of the colour and the floral accents balance perfectly with the bold structure of the gown. The makeup with blush pink tones makes this a monochrome moment on the ramp. The mermaid waves for the hairstyle was a bonus to elevate this runway look to another whimsical level

Photo Credit: Instagram/@fdciofficial

Dolly J is known for weaving a symphony of colours and textures with intricate embroidery into stunning silhouettes. She has produced designs that reflect femininity with a hint of structural elements. Speaking about La Vie En Rose in a video shared by FDCI, the designer said, “This year, our ateliers are inspired by jewel tones and a lot of structuring. Very delicate and lacey fabrics have been used to construct structural corsets and we have developed a very iridescent tissue which drapes around the body, making you look like a million-dollar.”

Previously at the FDCI India Couture Week 2023 to showcase her collection, Selene: Our Celestial Enchantress, it was Disha Patani who played the part of the enchantress and the muse to the designer. Disha Patani made a striking statement as she walked the ramp in a show-stopping creation featuring a mermaid skirt and a micro blouse. Celestial in every sense of the word, the actress truly looked the part.

Dolly J's designs are surely a feast for the eyes.

