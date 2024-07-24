Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Chose This Holistic Retreat To 'Recover'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wellness holiday to "recover"

Hosting the perfect wedding can be an extensive task even if you're a Bollywood star with a village to help you take it on. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, even though intimate, involved multiple occasions, meeting family, friends and Bollywood celebrities all under one roof - all of which even though fun, can be exhausting. The decision to recover and recuperate was an obvious one. The couple ditched the popular European honeymoon plan for a trip to reset at The Farm at Saint Benita in the Philippines and if you needed another reason to believe they do things differently but well enough, here's another one. Renowned for its holistic wellness programs and serene environment, this sanctuary provided the newlyweds with the perfect escape to rejuvenate and begin their new journey together.

Nestled in the lush greenery of Batangas and overlooking Mt Malayarat, The Farm at San Benito is a world-class, eco-friendly wellness resort that offers a blend of tranquillity and luxury. The couple's choice to spend their honeymoon at this haven reflects their shared commitment to health, well-being, and sustainability. This 48-hectare property is not just a resort but a comprehensive healing sanctuary designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit.

Their stay commenced with a comprehensive health consultation, allowing the resort's experts to tailor a wellness program specifically for them. We see it in the drink customised for Sonakshi with a mix of fruits and veggies to detoxify her body.

The Farm offers a range of luxurious accommodations, from charming garden villas to opulent suites. The couple opted for a private villa, complete with a personal pool and a serene view of the surrounding landscape as one can see from their holiday and enjoy vicariously through them.

The interiors, designed with eco-conscious materials, provide a perfect blend of comfort and sustainability, offering an ideal retreat for relaxation.

A key feature of The Farm is its commitment to plant-based, organic cuisine and the couple were seen enjoying their whole and hearty soups packed with nutrients and freshness.

One of the highlights of their stay was the opportunity to connect with nature. The resort's sprawling grounds, with their lush gardens, scenic pathways, and serene water features, provided a peaceful retreat. The couple enjoyed leisurely walks, nature treks, and moments of quiet reflection amidst the beauty of the natural surroundings.

For Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, their wellness holiday at The Farm at San Benito was more than just a getaway. It was a transformative experience that allowed them to detoxify, heal, and rejuvenate after the hectic festivities of their wedding. The comprehensive wellness programs, luxurious accommodations, and tranquil environment of The Farm provided the perfect setting for the couple to begin their married life on a harmonious and healthful note. Not to forget that their choice of this wellness retreat underscores the growing trend among celebrities to prioritise health and sustainability in their lifestyle choices and not just for the luxurious status symbol elements.

