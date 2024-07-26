Sonakshi Sinha's Desi Bachelorette Look Featured An Ivory Anarkali And Bandhani Dupatta

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been creating a buzz ever since news of their wedding bells. The Heeramandi actress, who had been engaged to Zaheer Iqbal since 2022, finally tied the knot with him in June 2024. Now, she shared yet another throwback look from their wedding festivities on social media. Sonakshi posted a draped ethnic look that had us zooming in, in awe of her quintessentially Indian fashion pick.

Sonakshi Sinha looked exquisite in throwback pictures from her bachelorette wearing an ivory coloured raw silk anarkali by the label Faabiiana that was detailed with mirror-work gota-patti on the wrists and the neckline. The ensemble, that featured a full length voluminous design, was matched with a mustard and rani pink colour bandhani dupatta which was decorated with the same mirror-work gota-patti along all its sides.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

Sonakshi paired this outfit with a pair of juttis, her engagement solitaire, another diamond and a topaz ring on her fingers. But the showstopper jewellery pieces were her pearl and pastel green stone-laden kundan-work maang-teeka and jhumkas. As for her hair and makeup of the day, Sonakshi styled her hair in a sleek pulled-back bun. For her makeup, she went for her signature bronzed-nude glam look with defined brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for a fluttery lash effect, a contoured face and a new-brown lip colour to tie the look together.

Didn't Sonakshi Sinha win big time with her desi bachelorette look dressed in an ivory anarkali suit and a gota-patti laden bandhani dupatta drape? We say, a loud yes.

