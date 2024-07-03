Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Each Other's Yin And Yang In Stylish Black And White OOTDs

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's black and white outfits make date nights chicer

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal aren't done setting of couple goals just yet. They are enjoying marital bliss one day at a time. Soon after their intimate Mumbai wedding, the couple have been spending plenty of time in each other's company on dinner dates, an activity they enjoyed before their big day as well. Of course, when you both complement each other's personalities in more ways than one, how could style remain on the backseat? Monochrome styles seemed to be their preferred choice and it was evident in their recent outing too. In a mirror selfie posted by Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram, while Zaheer remained true to his casual white looks with a white t-shirt with frayed hems, the Bollywood star went for all black in a sleek cami dress with a shrug on. Accessorised with silver earrings and a black handbag, Sonakshi Sinha was bound to have a "beautiful day" indeed.

The couple's post-wedding looks have been an extension of their traditional monochrome ones. Red was the colour of the bride and she continued to make the most of her bridal bliss fully for casual dinners in the city. She picked a red co-ord set and Zaheer once again turned to white in a shirt and jeans.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding looks were monochrome perfection all while highlighting their personal styles. Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant for her first appearance as a wife to Zaheer Iqbal in a custom red silk Benarasi saree from Raw Mango. Zaheer Iqbal picked a white traditional set to marry the love of his life.

Monochrome is the way to go for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

