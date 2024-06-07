'Nearly Two Decades Later,' Salma Hayek's Love For Brown Swimsuits Is Good As New

Salma Hayek is as classic as her love for brown swimsuits

If there is one star who has time and again proved that age is just a number, it has to be Salma Hayek. Be it her radiant skin, envious physique or wardrobe choices, the Hollywood icon effortlessly excels in all the categories. Salma Hayek has now blessed our feeds with a fresh set of pictures which are actually not as fresh as one would imagine The actress dropped before and after pictures of a throwback shoot from nearly two decades ago, and it's true when she said that "some poses never go old."The opening frame shows Salma Hayek posing for “H&M Campaign 1999”. Salma Hayek looks ravishing in a brown bikini set. The two-piece swimsuit featured silver buckles supporting its strap and low-waist bikini bottom. It turns out, in 1999 Salma carried long bob hair. The actress left her middle parted silky tresses loosened. Her kohl-rimmed eyes with perfect brow arch spiced things a little. Taking a minimal route, Salma Hayek ditched accessories and paired her glam with nude lips.

Also Read: The "Instagram vs Reality" Of How Stunning Salma Hayek Looks When She Slips Into A Red Sequin Gown

Salma Hayek “nearly two decades later” though, still looks fantastic and there's proof. In the next slide, the actress can be seen lying on a bench in a brown monokini. The halter-neck swimsuit looked like it was made just for her. With a V-neckline, the monokini featured gold embellishments on its straps. The actress styled this risqué number with big tinted sunglasses. Yet again she took a minimal route by not carrying any accessories. Salma left her voluminous wavy hair open. A wide-brim straw hat sealed the deal for her.

Salma Hayek seems to be redefining her love for swimsuits. Earlier, the actress slipped into an all-black low-cut swimsuit. Salma Hayek slipped into a halter-neck monokini with a U-neckline. The actress complemented her sizzling look with a gleaming pair of black high heels. While her straw hat created a perfect visual contrast, her stylish sunglasses matched the outfit. Salma Hayek left her wavy tresses to feel the breeze.

Before this, she stole our hearts with a bright yellow printed swimsuit. Salma Hayek wore a multi-hued bikini in shades of pink, blue, black, white, and mostly yellow. The leafy prints on the bikini set added the summer charm. Her bikini top featured a halter neckline, a plunging sweetheart neck, and a tie knot in the centre. She teamed it with matching bottoms that featured drawstrings on either side.

Also Read: Salma Hayek's Swimsuit Shoot, Interrupted By Family, Is Still A Lesson In Holiday Style By The Shore

Salma Hayek's swimsuit wardrobe screams goals from miles away.

Also Read: Like Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Mexico Trip, 5 Ancient Sites You Can't Skip Visiting When In Mexico