The 'Instagram vs Reality' Of How Stunning Salma Hayek Looks When She Slips Into A Red Sequin Gown

The "Instagram vs Reality" Of How Stunning Salma Is In A Sequin Gown

What you see on Instagram and what occurs in real life is worlds apart. You may believe it isn't the case for celebrities and that their lives, both on the screens and off of it are the same. But that's not true, you know. We're grateful for a peek into their world, courtesy Salma Hayek. The Hollywood icon recently shot for the magazine cover of Vogue Arabia and through it, gave us a glimpse of what goes on behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot. Salma looked absolutely divine in a red sequin gown which came with a high neckline, long sleeves and bodycon fit. It was paired with gold hoop earrings, platform heels and her hair in an updo hairstyle. However, a scroll through the images showed us that Salma, in a tangle of sleeves and sequins, may have needed help getting into the dress. She said it all when she captioned the photo "Instagram vs Reality" as it perfectly encapsulated the imperfect nature of celebrity style behind the camera.

In another photo from the shoot, Salma is seen preening in a black gown which had a wide scooped off-shoulder neckline and was paired with a shimmering necklace. The next image gave us a BTS look at what went into the picture, where her glam squad gathered around her to get her curls and gown in order for the photo.

It was all worth it because Salma's final look for the cover in a black strapless dress with red floral patterns looked positively dreamy.

Behind the scenes or in front of them, Salma never fails to share life through an honest lens.