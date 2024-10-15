NDTV’s Abira Dhar Recreates Iconic DDLJ Scene At Ice Palace In Jungfraujoch: 7 More Must-Do Activities In This Swiss Gem

Jungfraujoch, known as the "Top of Europe," is a breathtaking mountain saddle in Switzerland that features the highest accessible railway station in Europe. This stunning location connects two prominent peaks of the Bernese Alps: the Monch and the Jungfrau. Visitors can enjoy spectacular views of snow-capped mountains, the Swiss Plateau and the impressive Aletsch Glacier. Interestingly, the idea of building a mountain railway was once considered financially impractical in the 1860s. A significant turning point came in 1893 when Swiss businessman Adolf Guyer-Zeller proposed constructing a railway route through a tunnel connecting Kleine Scheidegg to the Jungfrau summit.

Adolf's extraordinary feat earned him the moniker of Eisenbahn Konig, meaning "railway king." The Eigergletscher railway station was completed two years after work started in 1896. An on-site explosion in 1899 caused a halt in construction for several months, with the project finally wrapping up in 1912. Jungfraujoch has become a tourist hotspot, particularly for Indian travellers eager to experience the numerous adventure activities available. The location has a special Bollywood connection, as films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge were shot here.

Must-Do Activities At Jungfraujoch:

1. Ice Palace: The Ice Palace (Eispalast) features a series of corridors adorned with ice sculptures carved from the Aletsch Glacier, the longest glacier in the Alps. Visitors can explore these stunning tunnels, with visiting hours from 8 AM to 4:15 PM.

2. Sphinx Observatory: This high-altitude astronomical observatory might not be accessible but you can enjoy the views of the Black Forest, the Vosges and the Aletsch Glacier from here. The 1969 James Bond film Her Majesty's Secret Service was filmed against the observatory's background. Sphinx Observatory is open to tourists from 8 AM to 6 PM.

3. Snow Fun Park: From skiing to snowboarding, ziplining to snow tubing, the Jungfraujoch Snow Fun Park has a lot to offer. The park is operational from 10 AM to 4:30 PM

4. Lindt Swiss Chocolate: Learn how a bar of the famous and richly-textured Lindt chocolate is made as taught by chocolate experts. You can also buy as many chocolates as your heart desires.

5. Alpine Sensation: The walkway remembers the innumerable sacrifices made by miners in the construction of the Jungfraubahn. Do take note of the giant snow globe, reflecting the daily life of the Jungfrau Region.

6. Jungfrau Panorama: The four-minute, 360-degree Jungfrau Panorama film allows you to fully appreciate the majesty of the Jungfrau and the surrounding peaks.

7. Monchsjoch Hut Hike: Monchsjoc is the tallest hut in the Alpine region offering excellent views of the surroundings. Relish traditional Swiss food once here.

8. Jungfraujoch To Monchsjochhutte Hike: The hike from Jungfraujoch to Monchsjochhutte is a spectacular one dotted with breathtaking views. The 30-minute hike will take you to the highest manned hut in the Swiss Alps. Indulge in scrumptious food inside the wooden Swiss huts.

