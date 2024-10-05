Ananya Panday's Evening In Paris Was Spent At The Gala De L'Opera And Coco Chanel's Home

Ananya Panday recently had the time of her life in the French capital of Paris. The CTRL actress had the honour of being invited to the Gala de L'Opera by luxury fashion house Chanel followed by being present at the most fascinating dinner table with Indian-origin CEO Leena Nair among other bigwigs. Ananya went onto visit Coco Chanel's home in Paris with her younger sister Rysa Panday the same evening.

Ananya Panday's first stop in Paris was the Gala de L'Opera where she witnessed incredible ballet performances by dancers dressed in black and pastel pink costumes followed by dinner with the who's who of Parisian high society including Leena Nair who Ananya called "an inspiration" in her Instagram post's caption.

The Gala de L'opera is one of Paris's key events on stage of the Palais Garnier. It is a traditional ballet parade that brings together students of the Ballet School and dancers of the Company. Their tiaras are designed by none other than Chanel.

Ananya and Rysa went on to visit none other than Coco Chanel's vintage home at the iconic 31 rue Cambon address which charmed them like none other. The late Chanel founder's residence is a piece of history filled with timeless fashion and art work. It is located right next to the Parisian fashion epicentre at rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. Flipping through the pictures of Ananya's Instagram post, one could tell that it was an enchanting world of treasures such as the little gold bird cage that Ananya recalled in her caption which had inspired the giant bird cage used as a prop at the Gala de L'Opera show.

Ananya Panday's wanderlust was satiated visiting iconic locales like Gala de L'Opera and Coco Chanel's home in Paris.

