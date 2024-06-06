Nayanthara's Rose-Tinted Holiday Makeup Is More Beautiful Than A Canopy Of Flowers

Nayanthara's minimal makeup is perfect for holidays

Nayanthara is on a vacation with her family in Hong Kong and in the middle of the city's scenic attractions, there she is, the perfection that she is. In recent pictures, Nayanthara is walking under a canopy of flowers and despite her casual approach to fashion, her rose-tinted makeup trumps the beauty of the flowers altogether. The beauty of her natural radiance is achieved with a creamy blush that lends a soft pink touch. She further tops the pink touch with a natural pink lip. Her kajal is a constant for this one too but a gorgeous addition that doesn't overpower the pinks of the picture. Her eyebrows are perfectly filled in and only complement the casual outfit further. Her long, caramel-highlighted tresses were left open, just how we liked them.

Also Read: Inside Nayanthara And Vignesh's Family Holiday To Hong Kong Disneyland And 5 Attractions You Can't Miss Here

Searching for some makeup tips to compliment your ethnic wardrobe? Nayanthara has you covered. In a previous Instagram entry, the actress showcased her love for a golden glow makeover. On a soft, hydrated base, she dabbed minimal foundation. There was a hint of rosy glam on the cheeks. A few drops of highlighter perfected her flawless luminosity. Some gloss on the lips delivered a shiny-plump effect. Mascara-coated lashes, little eyeshadow, and brushed brows contributed to her traditional charm. Draped in a grey cotton saree from designer label Neela by Anu Vardhan, Nayanthara dished out wedding guest beauty and style inspiration.

Before that, Nayanthara bowled us over with her bold red lipstick choice. Finding the correct red-hued lip shade is surely an ordeal. But not for Nayanthara who is a master at pulling off the vivid colour with sheer expertise. Doubling up the bright crimson hue was the diva's face makeup. She allowed her natural glow to take over, dusting her skin with a nominal foundation-powder combo. Open wavy coloured tresses rounded off her beauty outing.

Also Read: Make Your Holiday With Kids In Hong Kong Pure "Heart N Soul" Like Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's

We are surely bookmarking Nayanthara's makeup tricks. Are you?

Also Read: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Romantic Walk And Many More Couple-Approved Things To Do In Hong Kong