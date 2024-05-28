Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Romantic Walk And Many More Couple-Approved Things To Do In Hong Kong

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoy a romantic stroll in Hong Kong

Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are in a vacation mood. The celebrity pair have taken a break from their professional schedules and jetted off to the Asian wonderland of Hong Kong. Can you guess their little companions? It is their twin boys Ulagam and Uyir. The Jawan actress recently shared a lovely picture with her hubby on Instagram that screamed love from a mile away. They took a romantic walk on the Hong Kong streets, amid light rain, sharing the same umbrella. Major couple goals check! The shops lined on either side of the road were illuminated by street lamps offering a wallpaper-esque feel.

Like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, if you wish to embark on a romantic Hong Kong escapade with your partner, then check out these couple-worthy things to do:

1. Ticket To Disneyland

Relive your childhood by visiting Hong Kong's Disneyland — a themed park meant for kids and adults. Witness Disney characters come to life with umpteen attractions, joyous and thrilling rides, and other entertainment offerings.

2. Victoria Harbour Night Yacht Tour

Indulge in the luxury of a yacht tour amid ruffling waters, soaking in the beauty of the dazzling cityscape and the breathtaking view of Victoria Harbour. Witness the illuminating display of the popular Symphony of Lights show.

3. Street Food Outing

If you guys bond over food, then this is a must-couple activity. Hong Kong is famous for a variety of unique street foods available in local markets. Enhance your tastebuds and try out a range of dishes like pork dumplings, roast goose, pineapple buns, and rice pastries.

Hong Kong's street food culture is certainly worth visiting

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Historic Walk

Recreate a romantic movie scene by exploring historic buildings and modern architectural marvels at the Asian land. These age-old structures are nestled amid towering skyscrapers weaving the past with the present.

5. Peng Chau Island Tour

Escape the busy city life and visit Peng Chau Island. From a long-abandoned matchstick factory to a leather factory converted to an art garden, take note of everything as you and your partner stroll through the narrow streets and alleyways.

