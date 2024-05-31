Make Your Holiday With Kids In Hong Kong Pure 'Heart N Soul' Like Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's

Find Your "Heart N Soul" In Hong Kong Like Nayanthara Did With Her Family

Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, have turned their vacation mode on. Taking some time off from their busy schedule, the couple jetted off to the Asian wonderland, Hong Kong. Guess what? The couple have the cutest companion on this trip—their twins Ulagam and Uyir. Nayanthara has constantly been sharing updates from her dreamy family vacation. Now, the lady superstar is back with a fresh set of snippets, which will honestly leave you yearning for a vacation. In the opening frame, Nayanthara can be seen posing with Ulagam in her arms. In one of the pictures, Nayanthara and Ulagam can be seen laughing their hearts out. Twinning in black ensembles, the mother-and-son duo are at the famous tourist attraction—Avenue of Stars. The slew of snippets concluded with a candid family picture. Sharing the clicks, Nayanthara wrote, “Heart and Soul.”

If Nayanthara's pictures make you feel like going on a family vacation, this article is for you. We have pulled together a few family activities that you must enjoy on your trip to Hong Kong.

1. Trip to Disneyland

You just can't miss this. Was there ever a doubt? Meeting the Disney characters is every kid's dream. This theme park is located at Penny's Bay on Lantau Island.

2. Date Night at Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier

Surprise the love of your life with a mushy date night. Located on the Southernmost tip of the Kowloon Peninsula, the place is also known as Star Ferry Pier. It is a football-shaped boat.

3. Travelling on Peak Tram

We have yet another activity that will end up being one of the most loved experiences for your kids. Taking a Peak Tram ride is an experience in itself, as it takes you to the upper levels of Hong Kong Island.

4. Enjoy at Symphony of Lights Cruise

Nothing would sound more magical than the symphony of lights cruise. It is a light and sound show on the Victoria Harbour. One of the best times to visit the spot is during the golden hour.

5. Gorging on street food

Hong Kong is one of the most popular destinations among foodies. If you are non-vegetarian, it is a food heaven for you.

