Natasha Poonawalla Redefined Ethnic Fusion In A Sequin Sabyasachi Saree With A Chanel Tweed Coat

Natasha Redefined Ethnic Fusion In A Sabyasachi Saree And A Chanel Coat

No matter where one is in the world, when Diwali comes around, it's celebrated in traditional ethnic finery. That was the case for Priyanka Chopra, who heralded the festival of lights in a velvet lehenga in Los Angeles. That is also the case for Mrs. Natasha Poonawalla during her festive season celebrations this season. Natasha's glitzy lifestyle includes hobnobbing with the likes of Serena Williams and Salma Hayek and only ever wearing haute couture from Jean Paul Gaultier to Peter Dundas. For Diwali festivities, the celebrity businesswoman went the traditional route while staying true to herself. Natasha chose a gold sequin Sabyasachi saree for festivities.

(Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla Is Flaming Hot In A Fiery Red Cutout Dress)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@bazaarindia

The muted gold saree was embellished with gold sequins and featured a narrow border. But it was what Natasha layered with that really stood out. Over her Indian designer saree was a French designer trench coat. She paired with the ensemble a dark toned tweed coat from Chanel for a divine contrast.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@bazaarindia

For jewellery, Natasha chose traditional gold jewellery from Sabyasachi which included a heavy gold necklace and jhumka earrings. This being Mrs. Poonawalla meant that one purse wasn't enough so she was spotted with a purse on a chain as well as a box clutch in arm. The golden glow of Diwali festivities extended to Natasha's beauty choices as well. Her skin was luminescent and heavily bronzed with a deep shimmery eye to bring it all together. Her dark blonde hair featured honey-hued streaks throughout, which added depth to her sleek voluminous waves.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@bazaarindia

When Natasha Poonawalla celebrates Diwali, it's only in her designer best.

(Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla's Emerald Green Dress Stylishly Defies The Law Of This Jungle)