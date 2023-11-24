Mouni Roy's Glistening Gold Gown Came With A Bold Side Slit And A Whole Lot Of Sass

Mouni's Glistening Gold Gown Came With A Bold Side Slit And A Lot Of Sass

What do we even say about Mouni Roy's fashion choices which have not been said before? Her risque fashion choices have always been applauded by fans and followers. May it be the gorgeous sarees or uber-chic travel fashion, there is never a dull moment when Mouni makes a social appearance. This time, she mesmerised her fans in a bodycon gown embellished in fine beadwork and delicate thread for the GQ men of the year 2023 award function. The full-sleeved ensemble from the clothing label Yas Couture even showcased a daring side slit that accentuated the sass of the outfit. Mouni also carried a thin golden stole with the gown. For accessories, Mouni wore a pair of strappy gold heels. Tying her mane in a sleek manner, the actress opted for her signature makeup with kohl-laden smokey eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, a well-contoured face, and nude matte lip colour.

It is not the first time that Mouni Roy has left her fans awestruck. With every gown she chooses, she sets the internet ablaze. Not too long ago the actress picked an embellished gold-toned gown. The bodycon ensemble was from the clothing label Chisel by MR and featured a halter neckline with shiny sequined details over a sheer pattern. The gown also featured numerous sequins in abstract patterns made across the gown. Loose tresses and glammed-up makeup completed Mouni's starry look.

Yet another ensemble that made us love Mouni Roy's sartorial choices was her embellished mini dress with fringe details. The stunning bodycon outfit featured fringes at the sleeves and at the hemline. The metallic outfit had sheer panels with intricate embroidery. Mouni's glam makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, well-structured contours, and matte lip colour.

Mouni Roy's sartorial choices score a total of 10 on 10 on the style meter.

