Mondays Were Made For Mouni Roy To 'Spam Our Feeds' With Her Stunning Blue Beach Looks From Bali

Mondays Are For Mouni To "Spam Our Feeds" With Her Stunning Beach Looks

Monday blues are generally known to be mundane as ever but not when you're Mouni Roy. The Bollywood actress is turning that notion on its head with her latest set of pictures. Mouni is currently holidaying in Bali and through Instagram, has given us a taste of the Monday blues that she is experiencing. In a series of photos, Mrs Roy is seen posing against the blue waters of Bali in an outfit that competes with its shades. She picked a blue bikini that featured side cutout details on the bottom with a matching halter neck top. Over it, she layered an oversized fitted blue crop top while adding in a pair of dark sunglasses and her hair pulled in a bun. She captioned it, "Sorry not sorry for spamming your feeds!!!!! Grand & Tragic!" Don't be apologetic Mouni, because we can't get enough of your big beach energy.

In more photos from Bali, Mouni was spotted "chasing waterfalls" in yet another delightful beach look. Also spending a day by the pool, she wore a green and white printed bikini top and matching bottoms, which she covered up with light blue denim cutoffs.

For a day spent on the famous Bali swing and heart seater, she chose a fiery red maxi dress. It featured a strapless neckline and cutout back which she wore with blue slider sandals.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy

Given the fashion quotient that comes out of her travels, Mouni Roy really should vacation more often.

