With Mouni Roy's Fluid Dance Moves In A Flowy Blue Maxi Dress, The Tuesday Blues Just Fleet Away

When she isn't aiming to look effortless in a saree, it's Mouni Roy's dance moves that keep her busy. Although her fluid dance moves headline even a lazy summer day, she ensures it is in great style. Her latest pick to celebrate International Dance Day was no different. On the occasion, choreographer Rahul Shetty dropped a video of himself performing with the actress. In the clip, Mouni looked ready to show us her moves in an electric blue maxi dress with a backless design. Ditching her signature bold-eye look, Mouni went with the social media trendy clean girl aesthetic this time with just an eyeliner. The eye makeup was paired with nude pink lips and perfectly arched brows. The look was on the minimal side, with Mouni carrying no accessories and a middle-parted long bob-cut hairstyle.

Mouni Roy's clean girl aesthetic always hits the mark when paired with a stylish maxi dress. It's even better when the maxi dress isn't just a comfortable one but also one with flowers printed on it to make every day look like its a bright summer one.

Mouni Roy is setting the bar higher for summer OOTDs with her gorgeous flowy dresses.