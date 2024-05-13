The Scorching Summer Heat Has Got Nothing On Mouni Roy In A Lavender Printed Swim Set For A Pool Day

The Scorching Summer Heat Has Got Nothing On Mouni In A Lavender Swim Set

Is the scorching sun being a menace? Here's how Mouni Roy beats the summer temperature. For a poolside outing, she picked a lavender bikini. Blue and green pastel shades coupled with flower prints enhanced the funky factor. The drawstring back catered to the risque element of the outfit. The actress teamed the itty-bitty fit with monotone purple bottoms. Rosy cheeks, peach-tinted lips, and smokey eyes delivered their own effortless. Minus any accessories, Mouni sprinkled the right dose of tropical fashion.

Crochet can never go out of style. Mouni Roy knows the trend all too well. On her Phuket vacation, the diva pulled out a butterfly-shaped maroon top. Knitted details on the bodice, including similar white piping painted the perfect contrast. Multiple drawstrings and intricate embroidery in the middle added to the panache. Adhering to the same colour palette, Mouni chose boho chic bottoms. Safe to say, her holidays came with a coastal flair. Minimal beauty strokes and silky tresses left loose sealed her OOTD.

When in Miami, Mouni Roy loves to showcase her bikini body. Opening her summer wardrobe, she went for a bikini and wrap-around sarong. Bordered edges and ample prints on the bralette created vivid hues. The halter-neck straps were held in place by interlocked chains. How cool is that? The side-slit sarong laced with quirky designs served as an additional fashion boost. Her bare-faced glow got its touch of intensity from the stroke of winged eyeliner. Stacked bangles and side-parted open hair sealed Mouni's sunny escapade.

Mouni Roy's bikini avatars are always a hit.

