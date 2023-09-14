Millie Bobbie Brown Looks Fabulous In London In An All-White Look And Rs 2.66 Lakh Louis Vuitton Bag

Millie Bobbie Brown's foray into the industry has steadily seen a showcase of her fashion sense. For the actress, it has escalated from cute to chic in a matter of a few years. Her whimsical style files are often on the side of ultra-casual but the latest entry has made the cut. Her day out in London with a monochromatic look was a vision. The scenic London streets turned into a runway as Millie strutted through them in an all-white look. Her avant-garde silhouettes always come packed with a punch of unique style and so did this one. Her Rs 2.66 lakh worth Louis Vuitton mini bag was everything that her look needed. She ditched regular designs to make this camera box bag a part of her look. The signature detailing and logo beautifully complemented her look. She added a front-open choker to the look and her white hairband sealed the style for her.

Millie Bobbie Brown is a budding fashion force by all means. With all levels of cool and chic covered, Millie has a minimal approach to elevate things stylishly. The Stranger Things star seems to be channelling minimally chic vibes of late. Previously, the actress donned a stunning ivory slip dress that came with chic lace detailing along the neckline. Her smart layering, with a black trench coat, was perfect to lend an edgy touch to her overall fit. We couldn't help but swoon with her brilliant choice of choker chains.

What seemed like an extension of the British star's bride-to-be vibe was indeed another look for fashion fanatics to bookmark. She redefined her minimal game altogether in a slinky white bikini. From the monochrome style to the sleek strappy pattern, it was truly a vacation staple. Her cool tinted shades were the best addition to her attire.

Millie Bobbie Brown can lend her luxe touch to any style.