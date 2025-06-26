Influencer Files Case Against The Whole Truth Brand, Claims It Is Misleading. Brand Calls His Claim Misleading

In today's world, consumers are often confused about what's safe or healthy to eat. With an overload of information online, it's easy to get overwhelmed and be unsure of what to consume and when.

If you search the Internet, you'll find the answer you're looking for, no matter the bias. If you look up 10 reasons why a particular food is bad, you'll easily find 20 more justifying why you shouldn't eat it. Conversely, if you want 10 reasons why that same food should be added to your diet, the Internet will give you that too.

Information overload has made shopping for healthy food tricky. Photo: Unsplash

To escape this vicious cycle, you might think of shopping offline instead-going to the grocery store yourself. But the experience isn't any better. With hundreds of ingredients on every shelf and the pressure to read every label, the process remains just as exhausting.

So, when a brand launches in the Indian market promising simple ingredients and transparent labelling, there's little doubt it'll do well. One such brand, now valued at Rs 2,133 crore, is The Whole Truth.

Yes, we're talking about The Whole Truth, launched in 2019. In case you're unaware, it's a clean-label food brand focused on transparency and honesty in its ingredients. It was initially launched as "And Nothing Else" and later rebranded to better reflect its commitment to full ingredient disclosure.

What Happened?

Things took a turn for the worse when influencer Akash Yadav, also known as Akash Yadhuvanshi, filed a complaint against the brand for allegedly misleading consumers.

With over three lakh Instagram followers, Akash filed the complaint with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and followed it up with a video on his social media.

In the video, Akash says that although his content doesn't usually focus on such topics, he felt compelled to speak when "a brand that claims to be clean" falls short of what they promise.

"I generally don't make such videos, but when you eat clean, work out, avoid junk, and then a brand promising 'no lies' ends up serving you half-truths, you feel bad. I don't want drama, but I've filed a case against the brand," he says in the video.

Akash recalls that when he first came across the brand, he was excited -- it seemed honest, had a bold tagline, and looked legit. But after doing some digging, he says he found red flags.

The Protein Powder Problem

Akash first points to their protein powder, which he claims has excessive sugar. For instance, The Whole Truth's coffee-flavoured protein powder contains 25 grams of sugar per 100 grams, of which 14 grams is added.

He argues that an ideal protein powder should have 0-5 grams of sugar. Experts seem to mostly agree.

Komal Malik, a dietitian at Asian Hospital, Haryana, says, "Generally, complete protein powders don't include sugar as they're isolated. But some do add flavour enhancers, which can contain sugar." She agrees that 25 grams of sugar per 100 grams "does sound like a lot".

Akash also criticises the brand's claim that the powder is for "everyone", saying the added sugar makes it unsuitable for kids, diabetics, and those avoiding sugar.

The Whole Truth protein powder. Photo: Instagram/Akash Yadav

Debjani Gupta, Functional Nutritionist and Founder of Wellness For All, disagrees. She says she has personally used the product and had no issues with it.

"This protein powder is beginner-friendly, and that explains the sugar. If someone wants a no-sugar option, they can go for the Whey Isolate version," she says.

Akash raises similar concerns about the brand's protein bars, suggesting they are not truly for "everyone".

The Hazelnut Spread

Another issue he points out is with their Hazelnut Spread. Akash claims the brand advertises it as being made with real chocolate, but says it actually uses "cocoa nibs and cocoa powder, which is not real chocolate".

Debjani partially agrees. She clarifies that while cocoa nibs and cocoa powder are both derived from cacao beans and are processed, the processing isn't necessarily bad for your health.

This is because real chocolate -- i.e., cocoa -- is high in fat and antioxidants, but also bitter in taste. Processing it (to make cocoa powder and cocoa nibs) not only improves the taste slightly but also reduces the fat content, which is important if you're trying to manage your weight. However, this also means that some antioxidants are lost in the process.

"Cocoa nibs are roasted and crushed cacao beans, while cocoa powder is processed further, sometimes using alkalisation," she explains.

The Hazelnut Spread Content. Photo: The Whole Truth

She adds that cocoa nibs and cocoa powder offer a rich, chocolatey flavour and are a healthier alternative to processed chocolate; being high in antioxidants, fibre, and healthy fats.

"Cocoa nibs and cocoa powder are a healthier option for those trying to eat clean. Instead of calories from sugar and artificial flavours, you're getting denser nutrients and mindful calories. That said, moderation is still key," she adds.

"So, I decided to file the complaint because I don't think the brand is providing the clarity it's supposed to," Akash concludes.

Akash also shared with NDTV, that the brand changed their tagline and removed the bit about how their protein bar is for 'your parents and your kids', soon after the video was released.

Have a look:

The before and the after. Photo: The Whole Truth

How The Brand And Internet Reacted

Akash's video, posted a week ago, sparked mixed reactions. While some supported him, others disagreed.

Here's how The Whole Truth responded:

The brand posted a detailed comment directly addressing Akash.

"Dear Akash, I am Shashank, founder of The Whole Truth. All three of your points are baseless, as I'll explain below. Yet you chose to make this video instead of waiting for our response-your complaint hasn't even reached us," he wrote.

Shashank clarified that the protein powder in question is their "Beginner's Protein".

"It has 15 grams of protein and 4.3 grams of added sugar (from jaggery) per scoop. That's one teaspoon of sugar, clearly declared on the front of the pack. The phrase 'protein for everyone' means it's not just for gym freaks -- it's for people starting their protein journey who need balanced macros," he explained.

The Whole Truth was founded by Shashank Mehta in 2019. Photo: The Whole Truth

He also mentioned that for serious fitness users, they offer products with 24-30 grams protein and 0 gram added sugar.

"Yet you highlighted only the beginner range and exaggerated the sugar content by quoting per 100 grams, which is nearly 3x the scoop size. That's misleading," he added.

On the protein bar, the brand says it never claimed to be for "everyone" and calls that assertion false.

Lastly, Shashank defends the hazelnut spread, saying it does contain real chocolate.

"I know, because we make our own chocolate. Cocoa nibs and cocoa powder are both pure chocolate ingredients. In fact, it's a regulatory requirement to declare them as such," he added.

"This should clarify things. Your followers deserve accurate facts, not misleading numbers and false claims," he concluded.

So, was Akash simply chasing attention, or does the brand need to relook its messaging? You decide.