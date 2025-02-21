Milind Soman's Fitness Routine Can't Do Without Pushups, Even On A Snowy Day In Norway

Milind Soman can easily be declared as the brand ambassador of fitness. From running bare body on the Marine drive in Mumbai to performing various difficult tasks, his social media profile is filled with inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. In the latest post on Instagram, Milind, who is currently in Norway, dropped a video giving an insight into his snowy adventure. The actor didn't skip his fitness regime even on vacation and was seen performing pushups even in the snow location.

The moment was captured by his doting wife, Ankita Konwar. Sharing the video, Milind talked about his morning activity in the caption, “Refreshing pushups in Tromso. Love to spend the first 5min of every day with some movement! GOOD MORNING PEOPLE!!!!!!” Milind also continued to encourage others with a positive outlook in life and hash-tagged his post with words like “keep moving”.

This is not the first time Milind has dished out pure fitness goals. Previously, the 59-year-old won hearts with his jogging session at 3-degree Celsius in Grindelwald, Switzerland. On Instagram, the fitness enthusiast shared a video where he was seen going out for a run in the freezing weather. “Sometimes my hands feel colder than my feet when it snows. Don't know the reason for that yet, maybe my hands are my weakness and I need to work on them more,” read his note alongside the clip.

Before that, Milind showcased the type of bar he was searching for during his Mumbai visit. “Didn't find a bar even one day during that time (not this kind of bar anyway) so started pull-ups again with just one, but super slow! 25 seconds up and 30 seconds down; variations are good,” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

