Masaba Gupta Is Setting Serious Fitness Goals With Her Latest Weekend Workout Video

Masaba Is Setting Serious Fitness Goals With Her Weekend Workout Video

Fitness regimes can be quite personal, varying from person to person. We all love to set our goals and set a target and the same goes for Masaba Gupta. Starting the weekend on a fit note, Masaba gave us major inspiration to already hit the gym. Her workout circuits have always been a mix of high-intensity exercises, pilates, cardio and much more. Her latest workout video featured her paw-dorable furry buddy. In the video, Masaba did a variation of stretches to release body tension. She started off with the basic stretches that involved breathing formats and then moved to balance-focused exercises that not only help to target the core but also improve posture. From stretches to side plank, Masaba's weekend workout is the much-needed inspiration that we need.

On quick glance at Masaba Gupta's Instagram will reveal that the designer has a penchant for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. From her routine to her fitness habits, it seems like a committed journey for the multi-hyphenate. Previously, she gave us a sneak peek of her workout days and it was worth taking notes from. In the video, Masaba performed an intense workout with variations. Her circuit included jumping squats, sit-ups with weights and more that helps in strengthening the overall muscles.

Masaba Gupta's workout is weekend motivation at its best