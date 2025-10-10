Manish Malhotra Celebrates Rekha's Timeless Glamour On Her Birthday, Calls Her "The Iconic Empress"

Rekha, the eternal diva of Bollywood, has just turned 71 and wishes are pouring in from all corners. Ace designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to wish the veteran actress on her birthday.

From their Vogue Arabia shoot to the iconic sarees the actress has worn over the years, Manish Malhotra shared a series of photos of the iconic actress giving fans a glimpse into the diva's regal collaboration with him.

In the caption, Manish Malhotra wrote, "The ICONIC EMPRESS #REKHAJI. There is no one like you... from the movies to your photo shoots to your expressions you are an Original always... Happy Birthday... love, respect, obsession just all of it for you. From our @voguearabia shoots to all the sarees and to all the pictures it's always fun with you and discussing all the songs that I am obsessed with."

The first photo has Rekha in one of her most iconic looks from her Vogue Arabia cover shoot 2023. She channeled regal opulence in couture designed by the designer. She wore a lavish gold vintage brocade jacket layered over a black turtleneck, accentuated by Mughal-inspired headgear embroidered with gold zari, projecting timeless elegance and royal grandeur.

The second look had Rekha looking ethereal in a traditional suit with a Hyderabadi Khada dupatta that makes it look like a saree. The impeccable styling with gold jewellery, Rekha's iconic makeup look, the dramatic matha patti (headpiece), a choker necklace, and long earrings - all complement the look perfectly.

Rekha looked every bit the diva that she is in this deep red velvet ensemble styled by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble features a luxurious, body-hugging velvet gown with a one-shoulder neckline and dramatic, flowing fabric that creates a striking silhouette, paired with a matching velvet hat for heightened vintage flair. The statement ruby and diamond jewellery, bold lips and subtle yet intense eye makeup make her look like royalty.

Rekha wore a billowing Anarkali with intricate gold borders, paired with churidar, traditional jootis, and a delicate net dupatta that swirls around her while she twirls. Another iconic look from the diva.

The dramatic, all-black ensemble of Rekha is next and exudes vintage opulence and mystery. She wears a wide-brimmed black hat with a large bow detail, partially obscuring her face, adding to the allure. A high-collared white shirt with a decorative neckpiece contrasts sharply with a black cape and voluminous skirt. Striking gold cuffs or bracelets adorn her wrists, offering a regal flash of colour against the dark fabric.

Even her saree looks are iconic - so much so that even the most stylish need to take notes. From the resplendent metallic gold tissue saree to the luxurious silk one, her looks bring traditional Indian elegance to the frame.

Manish Malhotra's post for Rekha was made extra special on her birthday with some of the most iconic looks from the OG diva.