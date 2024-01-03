Malaika Arora's Black Sequinned Gown With A Bow Is Her Gift Of Style To Us

Malaika Arora always has a glitzy reason to dress up in a sequinned gown

New work begins with refreshed zeal in the New Year. Malaika Arora went back to work and she looked her very glamorous self. There is always room for glitter in her wardrobe but this time her workday outfit came gift-wrapped specially for us. On the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she was seen in a strapless black sequinned gown, with a large white bow wrapped around the neckline. With bows becoming a big trend this year, many red carpet galas are anticipated to be flooded with these gifts of fashion to us. This sequin outfit though is only casual in a day of Malaika Arora. Glamorous is thy name and she ensures every little detail is keeping in the theme of her never-ending glam quotient. Right from her dangling rhinestone earrings to her classic black heels and soft, brown smokey eyes to her soft caramel locks, 2024 is already on to a very fabulously glamorous start.

Malaika Arora in the city

When it is the season to shine, Malaika Arora is already out there making it look easy. Not only did she start the year on a sparkling note, but she also ended on it. The Bollywood star wears the pants to the party and lest we mention, always shining from miles away signalling her arrival. Worn with a cropped white backless shirt, her sequinned pants take matters to start any party she is invited to.

Malaika Arora is a glitter party summed in her multiple outfits.

