Malaika Arora's New Year Celebrations Shined As Bright As Her Neon Pants

Malaika Arora began a new year on a glittery note

Bollywood loves a reason to party. What better than ringing in the start of a new year as an excuse? For an occasion as sparkly and starlit, how could Malaika Arora be left out of this big opportunity to shine? It was a glitter party or so it seemed when she was seen leaving her residence for a night of dancing on New Year's Eve. She is never one to shy away from fashion experiments, glitter or both together. It was a pair of neon sequinned trousers and a white crop shirt for this fashionista to end the night on a fabulous. And not just any cropped white shirt, but a backless one with a drawstring. Just when you thought there weren't already enough sequins on her outfit, she added a crystal Prada handbag to it. While her hair and makeup were simple and casual, her outfit of the night indicated otherwise. One thing is for sure, disco balls that night could have been easily replaced by Malaika Arora and there would have been no objections.

Malaika Arora in the city

Also Read: Malaika Arora In A White Shirt And Red Stockings Is Setting New Year Style Goals While "Decembering"

The Christmas season brings with it gifts and cheer. Malaika Arora's gift to us is being the source of endless inspiration Bollywood has to offer. On one side, a cropped shirt to dance her way into the new year seems apt and an oversized shirt on another for great company under Mumbai's sunny skies. A large white shirt paired with red stockings may seem like an unusual combination for most of us but not one Malaika would rule out. Effortless with a side of festive, that's Malaika Arora for you.

Malaika Arora from her Instagram stories

We can only imagine how much more Malaika Arora's life is set to glitter with such a sparkly start to the New Year.

Also Read: Malaika Arora And Her Son Arhaan Khan Are Jingling All The Way In Their Christmas Chic Red And Green Casual Looks