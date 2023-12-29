Malaika Arora In A White Shirt And Red Stockings Is Setting New Year Style Goals While 'Decembering'

Malaika In White Shirt And Red Stockings Is Setting New Year Style Goals

We are all set to close 2023 and as we move closer to the year's end, the fashion scene is reaching new heights. Bollywood celebrities are giving us the much-needed inspiration to close the year on a super stylish note. Malaika Arora is the latest celebrity to join the very merry bandwagon as she recently dished out a striking style statement. Malaika's penchant for making everything look appealing has always been a fashion treat. She took the Holiday season quite seriously as she turned to white and red hues to serve the hottest greetings of the season. She was "Decembering" indeed as she paired her white thigh-length shirt paired with fiery red stockings. She teamed it with a muted maroon handbag and peep toes. Her chic look was put together with minimal makeup and tied tresses.

Whether it is a traditional or contemporary style, Malaika Arora surely knows the art of making it look like a solid ten. Previously, the actress added glam to power dressing in a stunning ivory pantsuit. What stood out was the bling. From the exquisite details on the shoulder to the mesh top that she paired underneath, her look exuded a glam vibe. She went all out with her accessory game as she paired the look with statement emerald and diamond earrings. Glam but keep it chic was the vibe that she went for as she completed her style with matching sports shoes.

Malaika Arora has the chicest spin on Holiday dressing and this is proof.