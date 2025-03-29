Malaika Arora Shines In A Namrata Joshipura Black Crystal Athleisure Look

Malaika Arora looked like a total stunner as she walked down the ramp wearing a black crystal encrusted romper paired with a matching cropped jacket from Namrata Joshipura's label. Malaika's showstopper moment was a total winner at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI event which was the return of Namrata Joshipura after a hiatus in partnership with R|elan.

Malaika Arora looked like a million bucks wearing a black crystal filled jumpsuit with a plunging U-neckline, a scooped sleeveless design and a bodycon tank top style fir on the upper bodice. Waist downwards it graduated into a gym style leggings with a ruched detail around the ankles. She layered it with a cropped athleisure bomber jacket with a ribbed full sleeves and zip closure. The ensemble featured an overall zig-zag design laden black Swarovski crystals that added all the sparkle to her look.

Malaika's accessorized the look with nothing but a pair of black patent leather pump heels.

The 51-year-old actress styled her tresses a sleek centre parted dual braided long ponytail. Makeup wise, she dolled up in a beaming bronzed glam look featuring a golden and glow lit complexion, arched brows, a wash of bronze eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara on her lashes, blush and highlighter swept across her cheeks, and a glossy nude lip to finish off the look on the right notes of glam.

Malaika Arora's Namrata Joshipura's black crystals encrusted jumpsuit is the athleisure look of our dreams.

