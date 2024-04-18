Mahira Khan's Sheer Embroidered White Saree Is Summer Style Done With Ethnic Elegance

Mahira Khan Is Picture Perfect Elegance In A Beautiful Sheer White Saree

When Mahira Khan dresses up for an occasion, it's an instant style. The actress recently treated us to her divine saree-torial selection when she slipped into a beautiful white saree. With self embroidered patterns, the look was absolutely summer-appropriate. The sheer silhouette featured distinct motifs on the hem of the drape that elevated her ethnic game. With a plunging neckline and sleeveless pattern, her traditional look was a solid ten. Her serene sartorial wonder got a boost of colour with green stacked bangles that perfectly contrasted with her white necklace.

Previously, Mahira Khan offered us summer vibes in a beautiful yellow saree. From the shelves of House of Masaba, the vibrant number was wrapped around her bodice, cascading down into a crisply-pleated drape. The shine came through the spaciously striped gold sequin borders running all over the saree. Mahira's pink floral blouse added much-needed contrast to the look.

To serve another ethnic style moment, Mahira Khan painted a picture of serenity in a gorgeous nude and gold saree from Elan. Doused in sequins, the drape notched up the overall look in no time. Mahira paired the beautiful number with a glittery, plunging neckline blouse, featuring thin straps. She nailed the accessory department too with a dainty diamond necklace and equally attractive jhumkas.

Mahira Khan's ethnic wardrobe deserves all the praise.

