Macron Wore Rs 70,000 Shades To Davos. Shares Went Up, Phone Calls Followed

French president Emmanuel Macron's aviator sunglasses caught socal media's eye, as users debated his choice of a Top Gun look as he criticised US President Donald Trump over Greenland during his speech in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking to global elites at the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort town of Davos on Tuesday, January 20, the French president wore the dark, reflective sunglasses which French luxury eyewear brand Henry Jullien said it had gifted to him in 2024.

Macron's office said that the choice to wear sunglasses during his speech, which took place indoors, was to protect his eyes because of a burst blood vessel.

What Were Those Sunglasses Though?

The French luxury firm, Henry Jullien, owned by the Italian group iVision Tech, said the model worn by Macron was its Pacific S 01, with a price tag of 659 euros (Rs 70,884) on its website.

The Pacific S 01. Photo: Maison Henry Jullien

The Pacific S 01 from the Doublé Or collection features a robust, elegant silhouette ideal for sunglasses, crafted with gold-laminated acetate for luxury appeal, says the website, "It showcases Maison Henry Jullien's signature handcrafted techniques from its Jura region factory, emphasising high-end materials and unique detailing."

Phone Calls Followed

Worldwide searches for Henry Jullien glasses also surged, peaking Wednesday morning, according to Google Trends. A spokesperson for the brand said that the company was receiving "an unusually high numbers of calls," reported Reuters.

Shares in iVision Tech were up almost 6% on Wednesday.

The 'Top Gun' Memes

Memes, comments and speculation over Macron's appearance surged on social media after his speech, with some supporters praising his look and opponents dismissing it as bombastic or speculating about his health.

References to the 1986 Top Gun starring Tom Cruise were all over social media.

"Trump: be careful... Macron is here," one social media user said on X, with a picture of the French president with the aviator glasses. "Could he not find some more sober glasses?" another user asked.

Even some of Macron's colleagues got in on the act, with European affairs minister Benjamin Haddad posting a version of the 'Soyboy vs Yes Chad' meme with Chad donning aviators and draped in a French flag.

(With inputs from Reuters)