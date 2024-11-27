Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal In Florence, Visit The Da Vinci Genius Museum And These 4 Other Tourist Spots

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's postcards from Florence, Italy are here. While the pictures scream love, their holiday album dishes out major travel goals as well. The photo carousel posted by Sonakshi on Instagram begins with the newlyweds looking affectionately at each other against a picturesque background. A snap of the famous Ponte Vecchio also makes it to the post, followed by a stunning cityscape of the Piazza della Signoria. The Equestrian Monument of Cosimo I paints a picture of grandeur. For their next adventure, Sonakshi and Zaheer visited the Da Vinci Genius Museum, taking note of the artefacts. Do watch the beautiful Mona Lisa artwork created by an artist. From digging into slurpy ice creams to walking on the vintage streets, Sonakshi and Zaheer had the time of their lives at the destination.

Has Florence's beauty captured your heart? Then before you book your tickets, check out the things to do here:

1. Explore Uffizi Gallery

Step into the world of Renaissance art at the Uffizi Gallery. It is home to impressive artworks by Botticelli, Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. Wander through halls adorned with works that defined an era including Botticelli's ethereal The Birth of Venus. Book your tickets in advance to skip the long queues.

2. Climb The Duomo

The iconic Florence Cathedral, or Duomo, with its striking terracotta-tiled dome, is an architectural marvel boasting genius artistry. Do not hesitate to climb the 463 steps to the top as you will be rewarded with panoramic views of Florence's red rooftops and the rolling Tuscan hills.

3. Stroll Across Ponte Vecchio

There can nothing be more romantic than walking across Ponte Vecchio, Florence's oldest and most charming bridge. Lined with quaint jewellery shops and bustling with energy, this medieval bridge offers stunning views of the Arno River, especially in the sunset hours.

4. Visit Boboli Gardens

Want to escape the bustling streets of Florence? Then find peace and tranquility in the serene Boboli Gardens. A sprawling green oasis behind the Pitti Palace, these Renaissance gardens feature elegant fountains, awe-spiring sculptures and cobbled pathways. You can sit and talk for hours on the bench.

5. Relish Florentine Cuisine

A trip to Florence is incomplete without indulging in its culinary delights. Savour a traditional Florentine steak paired with a glass of Chianti wine. Treat your tastebuds to Ribollita, a hearty Tuscan soup, and end on a sweet note by having delicious gelato from artisan gelaterias.

