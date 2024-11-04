From Delhi to Dubai, Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's 5 Favourite Food Destinations From Around The Globe

Bollywood power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal aren't just setting social media ablaze with their chemistry; it's also their shared love for travel and food that fuels their adventurous bond. Whether it's street food in Delhi or Michelin-starred delights in Dubai, their culinary explorations create unforgettable memories. If you are looking for food inspiration from around the globe, here are Sonakshi and Zaheer's top food destinations.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024 In A Rs 1.35 Lakh Crimson Punit Balana Silk Anarkali And Jacket

1. Old Delhi's Street Food Adventures

Sonakshi and Zaheer, both big fans of street food, can't resist the bustling lanes of Old Delhi. From spicy keema samosas to sizzling kebabs near Jama Masjid, they relish every bite. The sweet and savory bites of chaat in Chandni Chowk are a part of their memorable food memories. For vegetarian options, they take a stroll through Paranthe Wali Gali, where they enjoy stuffed parathas together at legendary eateries that have been serving for over 50 years. An evening strolling through the streets of Old Delhi to explore hidden gems serving mouth-watering chicken dishes in Old Delhi is always on the agenda.

2. Hyderabadi Food Sojourn

Late-night cravings? Sonakshi and Zaheer hunt down the city's best dosas, with some open from midnight to 6 am - perfect for their butter cheese, pizza, or schezwan dosa fix. After a long day, they love grabbing South Indian treats and late-night snacks. Their Hyderabadi food hopping also takes them to unbeatable Hyderabadi biryani and other local delights like qurbani ka meetha and haleem. The succulent pathar ka gosht, cooked on a massive stone, is a never-miss kebab experience. Sweet endings come in the form of mango and chikoo paired with Osmania biscuits and Irani chai - a perfect culmination to their Hyderabadi food odyssey.

3. London's Classic Start

Sonakshi and Zaheer kick-start their London days with a traditional English breakfast, whether at a quaint café or a luxurious hotel. The duo delights in hearty plates filled with eggs, beans and crispy toast, accompanied by warm cups of aromatic coffee or tea, setting the tone for a perfect day. Often, a post-breakfast stroll leads them to indulge in trendy desserts like the brownie ice-cream sando, melty chocolate Orbs, or bubble waffles - a sweet and romantic way to start their day together.

4. A Taste of Dubai

Dubai's diverse culinary scene allows Sonakshi and Zaheer to experiment with global flavors. They relish arayes lamb - minced lamb stuffed in Arabic bread - and the exquisite lobster kibbeh, a must-try stuffed dough ball. Creamy mouhalabieh, a Lebanese milk pudding with honey, and the unique delicacy of camel tenderloin create a memorable dessert experience. Their love for Middle Eastern fare doesn't stop there. They indulge in kebab khas (chicken or mutton kebabs marinated in yogurt), nihari and haleem paired with fragrant rice, and the classic shawarma, falafel, and mixed grills, all washed down with refreshing Arabian tea. From Michelin-star restaurants to street food, Dubai's culinary scene, with influences from Peruvian, European, French, and Pan-Asian cuisines, keeps them on their toes, venturing out to discover new favorites

5. Singapore's Culinary Delights

Singapore's iconic dishes are a must-try for Sonakshi and Zaheer. They relish Hainanese chicken rice, the unofficial national dish, with its fragrant rice and flavorful sauces. Fish head curry, a spicy delight, and the legendary chili crab, arguably the country's most loved dish, are both devoured with gusto. Char kway teow, a popular street food with flat and egg noodles paired with various proteins, and laksa, a comforting Peranakan dish with flat noodles in a coconut curry, are local staples they can't resist. With Michelin-starred restaurants, innovative cocktail bars, hawker stalls overflowing with flavor, and family-run Zi char joints offering regional specialties, Singapore's diverse food scene offers an endless exploration for the adventurous couple.

To make it easy for you to plan your own culinary journey like Sonakshi and Zaheer, Booking.com allows travellers to book every element of their trip including flights, accommodation, attractions and even car rentals, all in one place, so you can focus on the delicious experiences that await you and create unforgettable memories.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha In Red And Zaheer Iqbal In Black Make One Ethnic Chic Couple For Diwali 2024