Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Diwali Chic Ethnic Streak Continues To Impress

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been the "it" couple in Bollywood ever since they tied the knot this year. The newlywed love birds are always seen attending events across festivities, premieres and launches, whether work or play. But this festive season has thrown light on their ethnic chic looks in a totally different way. Diwali season has been busy for the couple with back-to-back parties but good for us, that's continuous festive fashion inspiration, the latest being their appearance at producer Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party.

Sonakshi looked chic is a sage green hued kurta and palazzo set decorated with floral printed and gold salma sitara work accents. The ensemble made out of tussar silk fabric was cut into a bell sleeved kurta with a front slit and featured a V-neckline. Both the maximalist sleeves and the neckline were decorated with intricate floral salma-sitara embroidery and a dainty gold beading on the hemline and borders. The kurta was teamed with a matching pair of ethnic palazzo pants that featured the same print and hand embroidery work. Sonakshi accessorised her look with ornate gold kolhapuri flats, a pair of gold embellished chandbali earrings, an emerald encrusted cocktail ring set in silver and her wedding solitaire that stole all the sparkle.

As for Sonakshi's glam picks of the night she styled her hair into centre-parted long waves and wore a beaming makeup look with a dewy base, arched brows, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a touch of blush on her cheeks, a terracotta nude lip colour, and a bindi to tie the look together.

Zaheer Iqbal matched steps with her lady love dressed in a black kurta and jacket set teamed with a pair of greige linen trousers. The full-sleeve short kurta featured a buttoned neckline and was layered with a Mandarin collared half-sleeved jacket that added texture to his look. This was paired with a pair of greige coloured linen trousers in a voluminous cut. For his accessories, Zaheer wore a pair of cross-strapped black sandals, a white and black beaded necklace, an emerald encrusted ring set in oxidised silver, a silver band, a futuristic wrist watch with a silver dial and a black strap, and a black metal mini hoops and studs on both his ears. Zaheer wrapped up his look to perfection with his signature gel-laden slicked hair and his tamed beard.

But this wasn't the only Diwali party that Sonakshi and Zaheer created ethnic wear couple goals at. The duo were recently seen lighting up Lifestyle Asia X Michael Kors' Diwali bash in Mumbai wearing a red and black coded desi wear. Sonakshi picked a bright red hued anarkali suit with a dupatta laden with gold border laden mirrorwork that added lots of drama to her look. Zaheer Iqbal slayed in a chic black kurta and pristine white pajamas to match up to his ever-so glam wife on the occasion. All in all the duo made a case for a picture perfect Diwali ready couple in desi wear.

