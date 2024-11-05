Like Aditi Rao Hydari's Indulgent Kolkata-Themed Meal, 5 Mumbai Restaurants To Relish Bengali Cuisine At

If there is a city that can give tough competition to Delhi's lip-smacking street food, it has to be Kolkata. Rightfully called the City of Joy, its myriad of dishes (think: phuchkas, kathi rolls, ghugni-chaat and kachoris), can take you on a culinary joyride. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari treated herself to one of Kolkata's iconic street foods – club kachoris with aloo sabzi. The location? The popular restaurant chain Via Calcutta. Sharing this gastronomical feast on her Instagram Stories, Aditi wrote, “Indulgence via Calcutta.” Calcutta-style kachoris served with delicious aloo sabzi made our tummies growl. And how could we ignore the phuchkas? Foodies can only imagine how good they will taste once the spicy mashed potatoes are stuffed inside. A sheer “indulgence” indeed.

(Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Matching Peach Pastel Looks Set A Twinning Wedding Fashion Trend)

Via Calcutta claims that they are more than just an outlet selling street food. The restaurant chain acts as “a bridge to the rich, vibrant, and bustling streets of Kolkata.” Their motto is to serve authentic Calcutta street food to customers on a wide scale. Via Calcutta also pays tribute to the street vendors who are carrying on Kolkata's street food heritage and tradition.

Like Aditi Rao Hydari, if you are also a Mumbaikar who craves Bengali food, other than Via Calcutta, these are the 5 foodie spots you must check out:

1. The Calcutta Club, Jogeshwari

This is the oldest Bengali restaurant in Mumbai. This place has the power to transport you back to Kolkata and reminds you of the delicious cuisine.

2. Hangla's, Galleria Shopping Centre, Powai

If you visit this place, do not forget to try their bestseller, Bengali rolls. We can guarantee these rolls will make you lick your fingers.

3. Oh! Calcutta, Tardeo

If you are a fan of Dab Chingri and Smoked Hilsa, make sure to visit this restaurant with your friends and family. The extensive menu features a wide array of dishes that might even leave a food aficionado in awe. But don't worry, if you are unsure what to order, simply ask a waiter for their recommendations.

4. Ranjana's Rannaghor, Sakinaka

This delivery-only outlet specialises in Bengali cuisine that evokes the comforting flavours of home. Two standout dishes you will want to order repeatedly are Kosha Mangsho and Aloo Poshto.

5. Jamai Shoshthi, Bandra East

This place is renowned for its exceptional Bengali seafood. The Chingri Malai Curry and Shorshey Rohu are must-tries that will leave you craving more.

(Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari Washed The Blues Away As Tarun Tahiliani's Showstopper In A Pleated Blue Saree)