Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli Pink Corset Gown And Net Headpiece Was Enough To Stun In At Paris Fashion Week 2024

Kylie Jenner's Pink Corset Gown And Net Headpiece Was Enough To Stun In

When Kylie Jenner walks into a room, all eyes are automatically focused towards her. Courtesy it's her off-the-chart fashion game. At the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week 2024, the beauty mogul filled our cups with her fabulous style, again. Playing muse to the Italian label, she took the red carpet by storm in a corset pink gown. The structured sweetheart neckline had a deep plunge with a decolletage-revealing feature. Multiple silver gems were embellished into the figure-hugging wonder, producing a dazzling display. Cinched at the waist, the sheer ensemble paved the way for Kylie to showcase her envious hourglass figure. She layered the princess-like silhouette with an oversized billowy cape. But that's not all. The Kardashians star also commanded attention for the netted headpiece wrapped around her head, covering her face like a veil. A rosy-glam makeup and neatly secured updo sealed her ball-ready avatar to perfection.

At the 2024 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner left us gasping for air in her Oscar de la Renta custom silk ivory gown. The deceptively simple dress featured a tight waist enhancing her curvaceous frame. Kylie lived her Marilyn Monroe moment in the dreamy fit, thanks to the pointed bust elements. The strapless spectacle came with a sharp sweetheart neckline adding an edge to the feminine wonder. Adding an extra dose of oomph was the long train that trailed behind the outfit, gathered with multiple layers of tulle. For the glam picks, Kylie opted for glowing blush makeup. A baby pink rose tucked into her tight ballerina bun matched the soft aesthetics.

Before that at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Kylie Jenner arrived at the venue dressed to the nines. She slipped into a slinky chain-link dress in a deep crimson hue from the shelves of Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Adorned with silvery floral embroidery, the form-fitting spectacle delivered panache at its best. Sequins dominated the sleeve, neckline, and underbust borders, producing some minimal glitzy inspiration. Diamond studs contributed further to the dazzle. Light-contoured makeup and slick open hair offered the finishing touches.

Kylie Jenner lives up to her fashion maverick status every day.

