Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Twin In Shimmery Gold Outfits For Christmas 2023

Kylie Jenner Twin With Daughter In Shimmery Gold Outfits For Christmas

Kylie Jenner has numerous titles under her belt. Her sartorial choices, beauty videos, makeup tutorials, and style have made her a youth icon. What made the star strend this season, was her shimmery sequined gown in gold, winning hearts, of course, as she twinned with her daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie picked a boat-neck body-hugging silhouette that accentuated her well-toned body. Stormi donned a short-sleeved dress with a gorgeous flare and shimmery sequined details. While Kylie left her tresses loose in natural waves, Stormi's hair was tied in a high ponytail. The mother-daughter duo looked exceptional in their Christmas party looks.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time that Kylie Jenner wore matching outfits with her daughter. Last holiday season, Kylie was seen twinning with Stormi in a beige and black lace dress. The celebrity wore a strappy floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and lace details at the bustline and the hemline. The outfit even featured a daring thigh-high side slit. Stormi looked absolutely adorable in a sleeveless dress in beige with a metallic sheen and a flared bottom. Like her mom, her dress also had black lacework in front.

Kylie Jenner is often seen posing with her daughter giving cute shots. The beauty wore a strappy floral midi dress with a plunging neckline and a body-hugging silhouette while Stormi was in a spaghetti strap ice blue dress and a pair of white sneakers. Kylie's bold makeup included deep red lips, kohl-laden eyes, and well-structured contours.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi score a perfect 10 on the style meter.

