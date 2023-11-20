Kylie Jenner's Video Makeup Tutorial Of Her Everyday Makeup Look Is Minimal Glam At Its Best

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has always kept us on our toes with their cutting-edge style and glam-worthy beauty looks. With her reputation as a beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner's timeless beauty looks have always served as inspiration. From her face-sculpting techniques to classic Kylie glam, beauty fanatics have taken notes and once again, she is all set to give beauty girls a new routine to look forward to. Kylie Jenner recently dropped her quick everyday makeup tutorial on Instagram, which is a simple routine using a few products. She started off with a warm-toned concealer and applied it in the right places to get that toned look. She then picked another concealer to set her under-eye area. She blended all of that using a brush. For that flushed look, she picked a coral-pink blush and sealed the look with a glow balm and tinted butter balm. Kylie's simple go-to glam seems to be the next signature look for beauty lovers.

When Kylie Jenner makes an appearance, there is always a 'viral' element that she carries along with every style of hers. Previously, she attended the Paris Fashion Week and it was her old Hollywood charm that stole the show. While her risque-plunging floor-length Schiaparelli dress was a stunner, her Hollywood beauty topped the charts. With glossy lips, wispy lashes and highlighted cheeks, Kylie gave party glam a signature spin.

Kylie Jenner's every day makeup routine is in time for the season