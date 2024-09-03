Kriti Sanon's 'Glutes And Abs' Routine Is Perfect For Your Next Weekday Workout

Kriti Sanon's "Glutes And Abs" Routine Is Perfect For Your Next Workout

Kriti Sanon is a regular gym-goer who loves being consistent with her fitness routine. Her unwavering grit and determination are a driving force for many of her fans. Recently, the actress gave a glimpse into her intense gym sessions. In a video shared on Instagram, Kriti can be seen putting in hard work on her physique. The workout includes a series of glutes and abs exercises. The video starts with Kriti performing weighted squats, which are effective for strengthening leg muscles and burning fat. Next, Kriti Sanon moves on to the leg press exercise, which enhances gluteal and quadriceps strength while improving functional ability. The rest of Kriti's workout includes single-leg balance weight passes and a resistance band routine. Weight passes help reduce fall risk and increase single-leg stability while working out with a resistance band. The caption of the post read, "Glutes and Abs Day."

In a previous video shared by Kriti Sanon, the actress shared a glimpse of her weekend workout session. Starting from elevated deficit lunge and single leg hip thrust, the star is seen doing sumo squats and weighted lateral walks. Lunges and thrusts are good exercises for strengthening your glutes. Similarly, squats and lateral walks are also great workouts for your glutes and core. Doing these exercises will result in increased stability of the lower body, improvement in posture and balance and weight loss.

Kriti Sanon's intense workout videos are our source of motivation.