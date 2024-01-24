Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Closet Full Of Balenciaga Handbags For Campaign As New Brand Ambassador

Kim Kardashian Becomes The Ambassador Of Balenciaga's Closet Campaign

Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian was announced as the brand ambassador for the Spanish brand Balenciaga. The brand unveiled their latest "Closet Campaign" too. The star was seen posing with multicoloured Balenciaga handbags from her closet. Kim looked exquisite in her all-black look wearing a strapless tube top with bodycon bottoms. She added pointed boots to the look and posed with a black coloured Balenciaga handbag. In the background were seen vibrant coloured handbags from the diva's walk-in closet.

According to the brand's official website, the campaign was launched on January 23, 2024, and was photographed and directed by the duo Inez and Vinoodh celebrating the return of the iconic Balenciaga Le City Bag, which was first launched in 2000. Besides Kim Kardashian, the other ambassadors of the campaign include actresses Roh Yoon Seo and Nicola Peltz, model Paloma Elsesser, costume designer and stylist Patricia Field, and style influencer Devon Lee Carlson. They also occupy multiple museum-like closets and spaces designed to exhibit their personal objects for the campaign.

Roh Yoon Seo was photographed with her closet full of shimmery silver handbags along with other green-coloured glam bags.

Wearing a black sweatshirt and a pair of flared black pants with black boots, Nicola Peltz posed with her collection of Balenciaga bags.

Paloma Elsesser's look for the campaign photoshoot included a black t-shirt with a pair of black cycling tights and a full-sleeved sports jacket in black, white and red. She held a black Balenciaga handbag and had several black, silver and white ones in the closet behind.

Patricia Field looked phenomenal in a black coat, a black t-shirt and a pair of black boots as she got clicked with her black Balenciaga bag with her multicoloured handbags kept on the wooden closet in the background.

Devon Carlson posed in a black midi dress with a closet full of colourful Balenciaga handbags.

Balenciaga's Closet Campaign indeed looks an interesting way to showcase the brand's merchandise.

