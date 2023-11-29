Kendall Jenner Follows Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner's Lead To Make It To The Cover Of Forbes Magazine

Kendall Jenner Follows Kim And Kylie To Make It On Forbes Magazine Cover

The entrepreneurial spirit has been running strong in the Kardashian-Jenner troop and we aren't just talking about Kim Kardashian this time. While Skims is currently the most recognisable of family business ventures, Kendall Jenner isn't one to stay far behind and is now being recognized for it. In what is possibly her most prestigious magazine cover during her career as an international supermodel, Kendall has been announced as the face of Forbes magazine for their special 30 Under 30 issue. In the photo, she showcases her famous aesthetics in a close-up with her freckles on display, which are accented with bushy brows, douses of bronzer and a brown matte lip.

(Also Read: Kylie Jenner A Self-Made Millionaire? Not Quite, Says The Internet)

In another photo from the Forbes 30 Under 30 cover story, Kendall looked poised sitting atop a stool. She wore a demure black dress that showcases a dipped neckline and flared sleeves with a slit down its length. It is paired with black heels and no jewellery, keeping the silhouette muted and stern; taking a very business-que turn from her usual wardrobe.

Image Credit: Forbes

Kendall finds a coveted spot on the 30 Under 30 list as the founder of her own tequila brand. She launched 818 Tequila back in 2021, which gets its name from the area code of her residence in California.

But Kendall isn't the first in the KarJenner family to make it to the cover of Forbes magazine. It's surprising to note that she isn't the second either. Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian graced the glossy for her status as media mogul, created by the then-popularity of her mobile game. Following her was Kylie Jenner in 2018, who was announced as the youngest person on the list of America's richest self-made women; a title which was tainted with controversy.

Kendall Jenner may have covered the most fashionable magazines of the world as a supermodel but this will definitely be her most treasured one yet.

(Also Read: How Masaba Gupta's "Simple Chat About Luxury And Bridal" Turned Her Into A Forbes Magazine Cover Girl)