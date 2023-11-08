How Masaba Gupta's 'Simple Chat About Luxury And Bridal' Turned Her Into A Forbes Magazine Cover Girl

Masaba Gupta's "Chat About Bridal" Turned Her Into A Forbes Cover Girl

The multi-hyphenate that Masaba Gupta is has a next addition to its roster. After being a firebrand of fashion designer that broke new ground to featuring in her doubly self-titled TV series, Masaba is now also a cover girl for Forbes Magazine. In its November 2023 edition, Masaba featured besides celebrity designers Manish Malhotra and Abhishek Agarwal while donning a structured blazer with a bralette and trousers. In her Instagram caption about the milestone, Masaba details, "I told a friend back in April that I would really like to be on the cover of Forbes this year. I really did. And This was a beautiful surprise this evening because I had no idea a simple chat about luxury and bridal will lead to this. I always say Bridal is a journey - a long one. And the best 30-35 years are still ahead of me and while I take an aggressive approach to everything I do .. I am in no rush. Thank you for the love you showed the bridal campaign - I am thrilled to be sharing this cover with the wonderful Manish and most importantly with Abhishek Agarwal-Purple Style Labs who owns the mammoth Pernias Pop up Shop..a multi brand we not just retail with but a fast growing company I have invested personally in. This makes me happy. Never stop dreaming. Never."

In the prose, Masaba highlights her recent bridal campaign which made headlines; not only for featuring established wife and mum Kareena Kapoor as the face of her wedding campaign but also for choosing the path less taken and experimenting with the bridal segment later in her career.

In 2009, Masaba was part of the Gen Next line-up of aspiring designers at Lakme Fashion Week. Her debut collection as well as the ones that followed, were a spunky take on ethnic wear with a myriad of pop art prints and quirky patterns with zany colours.

Well over a decade later, Masaba has added many more notches to her figurative and; we're certain, fashionable belt. Her Netflix TV show Masaba Masaba was an account of her journey as a fashion designer and the struggles that came with it as well.

Last year, Masaba launched her own beauty brand called Love Child which has released a range of makeup products as well as a collaboration with her mother Neena Gupta.

Masaba Gupta's latest achievement is only a milestone on her long and successful journey, we're sure.

