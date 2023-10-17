Masaba Gupta Takes Us Back To Lakme Fashion Week 2009 When The Pocket Saree Made Its Runway Debut

Throwback To 2009 When Masaba Debuted the Pocket Saree On The LFW Runway

This year's edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week has come to an end but already, we're digging into the archives for fashionable moments from the past. Masaba Gupta took it upon herself to share a notable one, which was her debut as a fashion designer. In 2009, Masaba was part of the Gen Next line-up of aspiring designers who introduce their work to the world at India's most prestigious fashion event i.e. Lakme Fashion Week. Her collection was marked by the introduction of the pocket saree. In her photo shared on Instagram from over a decade ago, the model is seen in a horizontally printed saree with a vibrant blouse. The highlight was the contrasting yellow pockets on the side of the length. Masaba says it was "the first time the pocket saree made its debut on the runway and in the world". Her complete caption states, "All eyes on the pocket saree. My debut show at Lakmé Fashion Week GenNext program | Spring/Summer 2009. This was the first time the Pocket Saree made its debut on the runway and in the world, redefining everything the sari stood for & making it more palatable for a younger audience...something I believe in doing even today."

Masaba's introduction to the world of Indian fashion led her to become an overnight success. Besides the noteworthy pocket saree, it was her usage of zany prints in contemporary takes that swayed younger fashion consumers. Long time enthusiasts will fondly remember Masaba's prints of fan motifs, cows and cameras, all accompanied by bright contrasting shades. In a time when designers were tilted towards bridal wear, Masaba's refreshing take turned her into one who set trends.

Cut to the present and Masaba's love for prints hasn't changed completely. We still see House Of Masaba's collections peppered with floral motifs and tropical patterns throughout the garments.

Masaba has also taken to creating more refined, neutral silhouettes with classic shades and crisp lines ruling the ensembles. Her mother Neena Gupta is a constant supporter of her designer wear.

Also in the bag for the designer is a TV show and a beauty line. The world really is Masaba Gupta's oyster and we can't wait to see what her next pearl is.

