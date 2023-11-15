As GQ's Man Of The Year In A Suit And Tie, Kim Kardashian Is Toppling Stereotypes In Her Androgynous Best

As GQ's Man Of The Year In A Suit, Kim Kardashian Topples Stereotypes

Kim Kardashian is most popularly known as a television star for her screen time on her family reality TV show which cumulatively spans 24 seasons till date. However, beneath the red carpet glamour and social media trends she frequently sets, there's an entrepreneurial spirit that lies within. It has always been present; which is evidenced by years of Kim's ventures from KKW Beauty to Dash, but it was co-founding Skims in 2019 that really shifted focus on her to more of a businesswoman and less as a celebrity. GQ US's latest issue recognizes that by crowning Kim Kardashian as one of the publication's Men Of The Year 2023, alongside the likes of Jacob Elordi and Tom Ford.

In the spread, Kim is seen sporting mainly masculine style choices; a pin stripe shirt and patterned tie, a bomber jacket, an oversized blazer and even a cutoff tank top with dumb bells. The clothing is a mere accessory to the traditionally male-dominant settings she is shot in, from an office desk to a water cooler to the gym. Kim's fashion choices throughout the photoshoot are a cheeky nod to her dismantling traditionally male stereotypes and staking claim to her piece of the pie in the business arena. The inclusion on GQ's MOTY 2023 list is proof of that. Kim's photoshoot however, has ruffled many feathers. While positive comments about her fierce femininity topping stereotypes have poured in, the gender reversal shoot and her inclusion was called out for as being an unnecessary addition to an annual list of men for no reason other than controversy.

Further heralding her status as a successful entrepreneur, GQ also titled Kim as their Tycoon Of The Year. It's a well-deserved laurel for the media mogul as Skims; now valued at $4 billion, is having its best year. In the past couple of months alone, it has launched a Skims Men line, collaborated with Swarovski and partnered with the NBA.

Looks like it's only onwards and upwards for Kim Kardashian, which is celebrated to perfection in her latest shoot.

