In A Boss Lady Pantsuit, Kim Kardashian Is Stylishly Striking As Cover Girl Of Fortune's '100 Most Powerful Women'

Kim Kardashian Aces Cover Girl Chic As 1 Of "100 Most Powerful Women"

Kim Kardashian is one celebrity to serve with her multiple evolutions and indeed, it has been a wild ride. From her TV ventures to businesses, the fashion mogul has indeed kept up with her billionaire status. She continued the cycle as she recently made it to the cover of Fortune magazine. While her fashion game has always reached full capacity, the star is now branching out to make a name for herself with her business capabilities as well. She added a comfy business style to her sartorial palette for the cover shoot. It is safe to say that Kim and her wardrobe shifts can be trusted. She opted for an all-black look that consisted of a structured single-buttoned blazer teamed up with black pants. Power dressing done right. Well, who could even go wrong with a black silhouette? Her relaxed style radiated utmost boss lady vibes and her open tresses and latte makeup look sealed the beauty deal for us.

According to the Fortune magazine, Kim Kardashian turned Skims into a $4 billion company. From KKW Beauty to Skims, Kim has truly been taking over the fashion and beauty sphere with her entrepreneurial skills. Her business acumen has officially taken her name to the list of Fortune's 100 Most Powerful Women. As per the magazine, Kim also intends to build the next generation of unicorns with SKKY Partners, her new private equity firm.

Evidently, Kim is not only an icon on the red carpet but proving to be an incredible businesswoman as she finds recurring success in her entrepreneurial ventures too.