Glorious In Green With Fresh Bangs, Kiara Advani Gives Glam A New Name

Kiara Advani took us to the greener side of life with a whole lot of glam

To say that Kiara Advani is Bollywood's current showrunner would be fairly true. On the cover of Femina's latest edition, she looks the part too. Bangs don't have to be complicated and as she debuts this chic hairstyle dressed in a myriad of the season's trendiest outfits; we may just have a shot at this hairstyle after all this autumn season. Although her hairstyle was a fresh change from what we're used to seeing her in, her outfits shone brighter than diamonds, and it was not because of all the sequins that adorned them but simply because it was Kiara Advani wearing them. For the cover, the star was seen in a malachite green reimagined lehenga set from couturier Gaurav Gupta's latest collection. The designer's signature design style is impossible to miss which features the one-shoulder blouse and the A-line mermaid skirt.

Even though the makeup and hair remained minimal for all the looks of the cover story, the variety of outfits on display spoke for themselves. Gaurav Gupta from his latest collection also reimagined the saree gown with "pantaboots" which was a pick for Kiara Advani's cover looks complete with cutouts and the designer's patented whimsical intergalactic swirl contours.

In our books, lehengas are the earliest forms of the Indian version of a co-ord set. So how do you define a modern-age lehenga when it features slits and a column silhouette? You trust designer Anamika Khanna to work her magic and let you decide what you make of it - a contemporary lehenga or an edgy co-ord set with an Indian touch.

If sequinned gowns were to become the party pick of the season, we wouldn't be surprised to see Kiara Advani's cutout silver pick from Falguni Shane Peacock, whom she also walked the ramp for, from the cover story be right on top. It has a structure unique from the other strapless gowns we have seen in the past, strategically placed cutouts on the side, and a classic silver bodice with a silhouette that flatters all - what's not to love?

Kiara Advani shifts gear on overdrive in a fashion avatar as we have never seen her before.

