Kiara Advani's Glitzy Manish Malhotra Bodysuit Proves Her 'Glam Squad Was Really Feeling It'

Kiara's Glitzy Manish Malhotra Bodysuit Proves "Glam Squad... Feeling It"

With major ups, Kiara Advani's fashion trajectory has managed to wow us of late. Trust her to churn out a plethora of looks to display her incredible style sensibilities. Her proclivity towards 'all things glamour' has been quite evident. Sequin embellished silhouettes are a no-brainer for the Shershaah actress and yet again, she made a case for the same in a glitzy Manish Malhotra number. For Kiara, bright is always right and this time, she dished out a monochrome look. Doused with sequins and embellishments, Kiara's fiery red Manish Malhotra jumpsuit was one of a kind. Her on-point sartorial game was served in a true-blue glammed look. From the body-grazing style to the eye-catching embellishments, Kiara pleasantly surprised us with her bright fashion choices and we are not complaining. She uploaded a video on Instagram and captioned it, "The glam squad was really feeling it tonight, I just gave in." Well, turned out to be a fashion treat for us. Her snazzy jumpsuit just added to her fashionable glory and her tinted makeup balanced it out.

That's not all, a closer look at her glam and you will notice Kiara's fresh spin on the nude makeup look. With kohl-rimmed eyes, a fresh dewy base, tinted cheeks and a standout tone of nude lip shade, Kiara indeed balanced her style. She opted for a voluminous open hairstyle that added an extra edge to her overall attire.

Kiara Advani is spicing things up fashionably and here's proof!