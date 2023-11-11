Kiara Advani With Her 'Patakas' Looks Like One Herself In A Red Saree

Kiara Advani's red saree starts and ends the festive season

Bollywood celebrities are busy enjoying Diwali parties but some are working overtime on the party front by being the stylish guests anywhere they go. Kiara Advani made a splash at a friend's baby shower and then followed it up by attending producer Amrit Pal Singh's Diwali bash. Known for her sartorial sensibilities, the actress wore a stunning red shimmery saree. The sequin-studded drape was a perfect ensemble for a glittery Diwali night. Kiara teamed up the ethnic number with a sleeveless blouse that came with a plunging neckline and cutout details. The delicate diamond necklace was a graceful choice of accessory. For makeup, Kiara dusted her flawless skin with some blush, applied a pastel pink shade of lipstick, and went for bold smokey eyes. Her wavy hair was left open in all its glory.

At Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party, Kiara made sure that all eyes were on her. She made headlines by picking out a mustard lehenga having a velvety silhouette. Her floor-sweeping lehenga skirt featured colourful patterns and gotta patti work at the hemline. The deep-neck bustier added a contemporary touch to her ethnic look. The pastel-pink golden embroidered dupatta served to be the perfect contrast for Kiara's mustard avatar. Kiara picked a Kundan necklace as her sole accessory. Dewy makeup, nude lips, and fluttery eyelashes enhanced her flawless beauty further.

Hopping onto the Barbiecore trend like an expert, Kiara Advani channelled her inner desi Barbie in a sheer pink saree. It was simple but sophisticated — ideal for those who wish to keep their traditional style quotient basic yet eye-catching. Kiara painted a dreamy picture in the traditional number that came with subtle floral designs. She teamed up the saree with a plunging neckline bralette-style blouse. While the jhumkas and a high-rise ponytail added an edgy spin, the dewy makeup sealed the deal with elegance.

Kiara Advani's style diaries are always worth bookmarking.

